Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the failure of his government to tackle the insecurity challenges confronting the country.

Nigeria has witnessed a rise in the level of insecurity in recent times.

Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen/farmers clashes, banditry and kidnapping have given rise to the creation of regional security outfits in the country.

President Buhari had admitted that he was surprised with the rising insecurity in the country.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate while contributing yo a debate on the security challenges in Nigeria, Abaribe noted that Buhari-led Federal Government has failed to protect the lives of Nigerians.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) depended more on propaganda rather than address the problem.

"Because we have to get to the root of this matter I can only say one thing; those who live by propaganda will die by propaganda," Abaribe said on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

"Boko Haram has been defeated; Nigeria is now safer; everything that was being done to make sure that the hard work that was supposed to be done in securing Nigeria was not done because certain people did not do their work but preferred to cover the eyes of Nigerians with propaganda and trying to find all these excuses for non-performance have now come to stare us in the face.

"Nigeria did not elect the IGP; we did not elect the chief of staff, we did not elect the joint-chiefs or national security adviser, we elected the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019. The reason we re-elected them is that they continued to tell us that they had the key to security.

"When you want to deal with a matter, you go to the head. So, we will go to government and ask this government to resign because they can no longer do anything," the lawmaker declared.

The Abia State lawmaker was interrupted by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who cautioned him against hate speech and inciting comments.