ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps call for ban on imported Adire/Kampala to boost local fabric industry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The house urged the Federal Government to promote the local Adire/Kampala fabrics production industry in Nigeria.

Adire and Kampala [Afrikrea]
Adire and Kampala [Afrikrea]

Recommended articles

The house said the move became necessary to protect the general local cottage industry and conserve the scarce foreign exchange. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Afolabi Afuape (APC-Ogun) at plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

The house urged the Federal Government to promote the local Adire/Kampala fabrics production industry in Nigeria, saying it would protect the general local cottage industry and conserve the scarce foreign exchange.

Moving the motion, Afuape said the influx of foreign imitations of Adire/Kampala, tie and dye into Nigeria’s market had negatively impacted the local industry. This, according to him, has led to a decline in the livelihood of local producers and job losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adopting the motion, the house mandated its Committee on Commerce to collaborate with the National Directorate of Employment to establish formal training and orientation programmes for all local fabric producers. The training, according to the house, should be centred on skills, quality control, marketing and business management.

The house urged proper monitoring of relevant agencies charged with evaluating the periodic progress of the Nigerian cottage industry. The house also mandated the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency to launch a nationwide campaign to promote the cultural significance of Adire/Kampala,

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control (Channels Television)

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute