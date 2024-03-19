Reps call for ban on imported Adire/Kampala to boost local fabric industry
The house urged the Federal Government to promote the local Adire/Kampala fabrics production industry in Nigeria.
The house said the move became necessary to protect the general local cottage industry and conserve the scarce foreign exchange. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Afolabi Afuape (APC-Ogun) at plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.
Moving the motion, Afuape said the influx of foreign imitations of Adire/Kampala, tie and dye into Nigeria’s market had negatively impacted the local industry. This, according to him, has led to a decline in the livelihood of local producers and job losses.
Adopting the motion, the house mandated its Committee on Commerce to collaborate with the National Directorate of Employment to establish formal training and orientation programmes for all local fabric producers. The training, according to the house, should be centred on skills, quality control, marketing and business management.
The house urged proper monitoring of relevant agencies charged with evaluating the periodic progress of the Nigerian cottage industry. The house also mandated the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency to launch a nationwide campaign to promote the cultural significance of Adire/Kampala,
