Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Kogi, forcing residents to miss Eid-el-Fitr activities

Already, the National President of Iyara Development Association (IDA) Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, has cried out to the federal and state governments for immediate assistance to the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The rainstorm reportedly wreaked havoc in the community after more than 100 houses had their roofs blown off, rendering them inhabitable.

Virtually all affected households are currently taking refuge with relations and friends in neighbouring communities.

Badaki urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to assist the victims.

“As we speak, over 1,000 people have been affected by the disaster, mostly women and children who are in dire need of assistance.

“This is because the destruction was massive, beyond what the victims could handle, due to the current economic situation in the country.

“This Sallah celebration to them is bleak, therefore, we appeal to the state government through SEMA and the Federal Government via NEMA, to assist these victims,” he said.

While sympathising with the victims, he said the disaster deserved urgent attention and assistance for victims.

The traditional ruler, (the Eleta Oluyara of Iyara) Oba Jacob Meduteni, described the rainstorm as “saddening” and “very unfortunate.

“It’s unfortunate that this disaster came at a time when the people are trying to manage the current economic hardship.

“We hope that both federal and state governments, well-to-do individuals and corporate bodies will assist the victims to ameliorate their sufferings,” he said.

Some of the victims who spoke to NAN called for an urgent assessment of the level of destruction done to their property for assistance.

Hajia Rabi Ibrahim, a housewife, said her family was asleep when suddenly they woke up in a pool of water.

“We ran for our dear lives, not knowing what exactly was happening, but for persistent thunderstorms that registered flooding in our minds.

“This is a very bad time for us this year. We hope the government and spirited wealthy individuals and corporate organisations will come to our aid,“ she pleaded.

Mallam Habib Abdulrazak, a civil servant, described the incident as surprising and disastrous, considering the number of people rendered homeless.

He said that his family was taking shelter in a relation’s house in the next neighbourhood and called for the government to quickly assist them.

