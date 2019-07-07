Maharaj Ji made the plea on Sunday in Lagos while addressing newsmen on the 20th anniversary of the destruction of the Maharaj ji Temple by suspected hoodlums in Iju area of Lagos.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for suspending action on the proposed RUGA settlement scheme.

Ruga isa Hausa term that means cow settlement.

Maharaj Ji also advised the Federal Government to map out some areas in the north and develop them as ranches, instead of locating RUGA in all parts of the country.

“The Federal Government should map out land to create ranches either in Kaduna or Kano,” he said.

With good roads and effective railways system, he said that people from other parts of the country could travel either by roads or rail to the designated settlement in the north to buy the cows.

ALSO READ: Buhari signs N243.3bn FCT 2019 Budget into law

“They can even export their products, thereby creating jobs for Nigerians and reducing the incessant farmers/herders clashes.

“It can also reduce the tension in various parts of country,” he said.

Maharaj Ji then urged Nigerians to embrace peace in order to attain sustainable development in the country.

“What is paramount is making project Nigeria to work by allowing peace to reign in Nigeria, rather than resulting to killings of innocent people,” he said.