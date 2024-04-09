Tinubu tells Nigerians to see the country as clay and build it how they want
Te President prayed that the lessons, blessings and the joys of the season abide with Nigerians always.
The appeal is contained in his message to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations coming up on Wednesday.
In the text of the message made available by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the president said the citizens "are the sculptor, and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire."
Tinubu felicitated with Muslim Ummah and prayed that their supplications and sacrifices in the season and even after, would receive rewards from Almighty Allah.
While wishing Nigerians Happy Eid-el-Fitr, the President also prayed that the lessons, blessings and the joys of the season abide with them always.
