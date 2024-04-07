President Tinubu arrives Lagos ahead Eid-el-Fitr celebration
The President is expected to return to Abuja after the Eid-el-fitr holidays.
The President’s aircraft touched down at 4.30 p.m. at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja.
Tinubu was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some of his cabinet members.
