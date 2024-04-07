ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu arrives Lagos ahead Eid-el-Fitr celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President is expected to return to Abuja after the Eid-el-fitr holidays.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcomes President Bola Tinubu to Lagos [Presidency]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcomes President Bola Tinubu to Lagos [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President’s aircraft touched down at 4.30 p.m. at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja.

Tinubu was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some of his cabinet members.

He is expected to return to Abuja after the Eid-el-fitr holidays.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

Chicken Republic mimics Dele Momodu in hilarious response to customer's wish

Chicken Republic mimics Dele Momodu in hilarious response to customer's wish

Police raid IPOB hideout in Enugu, neutralise 2, recover firearm, ammunition/Illustration [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Police raid IPOB hideout in Enugu, neutralise 2, recover firearm, ammunition

Emulate Jesus’ leadership style, Muslim group tells Christians

Emulate Jesus’ leadership style, Muslim group tells Christians