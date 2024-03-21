ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Holloway is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency.

This is contained in a statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday in Abuja.H

Ngelale said that the new DG holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

”The President expects that the new Director-General will bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage.”

