ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pray fervently for our leaders, don't curse them - Sultan urges Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The donor said the Mosque was a dream come true of her late husband, who he said left the instructions for her and the children to accomplish.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Abubakar made the call on Saturday while declaring open the Alhaji Abdullahi Habib Memorial Mosque at the Federal University Lokoja (FUL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mosque was built and donated by a widow, Dr Maimuna Abdullahi.

The sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III, said the gesture was commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, as patriotic citizens, Nigerians should learn to always respect leaders and the rule of law, for the nation to have a direction for better living.

“We should fervently pray for our leaders and not curse them so that they don’t go astray, to our detriment as a nation.

“That is why this edifice or place of worship is built and donated by a family that loves God and desires for others to know and worship Him for their wellbeing.

“It’s my prayer that God will handsomely reward the Habib family and give others the passion and zeal to do the same for the benefit of mankind,” he said.

Earlier, FUL Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, appreciated the donation to the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Akinwumi, the Mosque will serve as a testament to our shared commitment to knowledge, compassion, and service to humanity.

He also called on well-spirited individuals to assist further in the development of the Mosque so that other components of the architectural designs were accomplished.

“The commissioning of the Mosque today is but a historic moment in the annals of this university.

“The Muslim community will observe daily religious obligations that will foster the unity of all faiths in the university.

“Qur’an chapter 57 verse 18 says: “For those who give in charity, men, and women, and loan to Allah a beautiful loan, it shall be increased manifold (to their credit), and they shall have (besides) a liberal reward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This explains the circumstance of Dr Maimuna Abdullahi our benefactor, who in her wisdom, decided to build and donate this Mosque in memory of her late husband, Squadron Leader Abdullahi Habib.

”This mosque, Alhaji Abdullahi Habib Memorial Mosque Federal University Lokoja, is situated in an expanse of land, 150m x 250m. I am immensely grateful to almighty God for this Mosque,” he said.

He commended Dr Maimuna Abdullahi and her family for finding Federal University Lokoja worldwide worthy of the gigantic mosque and prayed to God to bless them.

The donor said the Mosque was a dream come true of her late husband, who he said left the instructions for her and the children to accomplish.

Abdullahi added that the Mosque was the third and biggest of the three Mosques the family built and donated in Kogi as its own way of giving back to God and society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, we have equally donated 75 copies of the Qur’an to this very mosque located in FUL as our gesture in the service of God.

“This gesture is just the beginning and not an end to our resolve as a family to serve the Almighty God,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPP founder calls Kano's Gov Yusuf child of God after Supreme Court victory

NNPP founder calls Kano's Gov Yusuf child of God after Supreme Court victory

Use only Cowry Card for any public transport in Lagos, LAMATA tells commuters

Use only Cowry Card for any public transport in Lagos, LAMATA tells commuters

We will wait for another time to take Lagos, PDP on Supreme Court judgment

We will wait for another time to take Lagos, PDP on Supreme Court judgment

Côte d’Ivoire Embassy sets up ‘AFCON Village’ in Abuja to show live matches

Côte d’Ivoire Embassy sets up ‘AFCON Village’ in Abuja to show live matches

Aba traders describe Gov Otti’s Supreme Court victory as democracy at work

Aba traders describe Gov Otti’s Supreme Court victory as democracy at work

NUT cries out over shortage of teachers in Lagos schools, wants urgent action

NUT cries out over shortage of teachers in Lagos schools, wants urgent action

10 widows of fallen heroes get plots of land, ₦5m donation in Abuja

10 widows of fallen heroes get plots of land, ₦5m donation in Abuja

Avoid drug abuse to stay alive – Psychologist urges youths

Avoid drug abuse to stay alive – Psychologist urges youths

CBN Audit: Gombe Governor suspends MD of state-owned microfinance bank

CBN Audit: Gombe Governor suspends MD of state-owned microfinance bank

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

President Bola Tinubu and FIRS boss, Zacch Adedeji [Presidency]

Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

Third Mainland Bridge closure shoots up demand for LAGFERRY services. [Twitter/@Lagferry]

Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger

5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger