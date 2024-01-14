Pray fervently for our leaders, don't curse them - Sultan urges Nigerians

Abubakar made the call on Saturday while declaring open the Alhaji Abdullahi Habib Memorial Mosque at the Federal University Lokoja (FUL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mosque was built and donated by a widow, Dr Maimuna Abdullahi.

The sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III, said the gesture was commendable.

According to him, as patriotic citizens, Nigerians should learn to always respect leaders and the rule of law, for the nation to have a direction for better living.

“We should fervently pray for our leaders and not curse them so that they don’t go astray, to our detriment as a nation.

“That is why this edifice or place of worship is built and donated by a family that loves God and desires for others to know and worship Him for their wellbeing.

“It’s my prayer that God will handsomely reward the Habib family and give others the passion and zeal to do the same for the benefit of mankind,” he said.

Earlier, FUL Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, appreciated the donation to the school.

According to Akinwumi, the Mosque will serve as a testament to our shared commitment to knowledge, compassion, and service to humanity.

He also called on well-spirited individuals to assist further in the development of the Mosque so that other components of the architectural designs were accomplished.

“The commissioning of the Mosque today is but a historic moment in the annals of this university.

“The Muslim community will observe daily religious obligations that will foster the unity of all faiths in the university.

“Qur’an chapter 57 verse 18 says: “For those who give in charity, men, and women, and loan to Allah a beautiful loan, it shall be increased manifold (to their credit), and they shall have (besides) a liberal reward.

“This explains the circumstance of Dr Maimuna Abdullahi our benefactor, who in her wisdom, decided to build and donate this Mosque in memory of her late husband, Squadron Leader Abdullahi Habib.

”This mosque, Alhaji Abdullahi Habib Memorial Mosque Federal University Lokoja, is situated in an expanse of land, 150m x 250m. I am immensely grateful to almighty God for this Mosque,” he said.

He commended Dr Maimuna Abdullahi and her family for finding Federal University Lokoja worldwide worthy of the gigantic mosque and prayed to God to bless them.

The donor said the Mosque was a dream come true of her late husband, who he said left the instructions for her and the children to accomplish.

Abdullahi added that the Mosque was the third and biggest of the three Mosques the family built and donated in Kogi as its own way of giving back to God and society.

“Today, we have equally donated 75 copies of the Qur’an to this very mosque located in FUL as our gesture in the service of God.