The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, October 21, 2019, paraded 81 suspects after arresting them in Taraba, Kaduna and other parts of the country.

According to Punch, the suspects were paraded before newsmen in Abuja for various crimes, including -kidnapping, armed robbery and cyber fraud.

The suspects and some of the recovered items. [Punch]

Among the suspects was a gang of kidnappers that abducted a Sokoto lawmaker and another group terrorising Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The police recover a sum of N10.1 million, laptops, riffles, amongst others from the suspects.

Parading the suspects, the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said a kidnap gang which killed four policemen was also nabbed and part of the paraded suspects.