The Police in Edo has arrested about 214 suspects for various criminal activities within the last two weeks.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu made this known on Monday in Benin at his maiden media briefing.

Odumosu noted that of the figure, 16 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, three for kidnapping, 57 for cultism and nine for child theft.

“Fifteen suspects were arrested for murder, four arrested for defilement, while 110 others were arrested within the metropolis during a raid by the command.

“Out of the figure, 68 of the suspects were screened out, while the remaining 42 were still with the command, pending completion of investigations.

“Within the period, we were able to rescue four kidnapped victims, six robbery victims, four defilement victims and two stolen victims. Thirteen arms, 72 ammunition and four vehicles were recovered within the period,” he said.

Odumosu said that during his tenure, he would ensure that members of the public have unfettered access to all police formations across the state.

He said that his mission statement was to reduce criminality through maximum utilisation of human and other resources.

The commissioner noted that the command had put in place strategies to collectively achieve a safer Edo which include: visibility policing, quick response and intervention to distress calls.

“Others are zero tolerance for corruption, respect for human rights, robust collaboration with other security agencies and other stakeholders.

“Zero tolerance for crime and criminality, prompt professional and unbiased investigations and mopping up of all illegal arms from unauthorised persons.

“Other strategies include: the dedication of 100 permanent police lines to all the police divisions and formations in the state,’’ Odumosu explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumosu is the 39th Commissioner of Police in the state and resumed office on Jan. 2.