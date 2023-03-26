Police ban protests in Nasarawa with immediate effect

A statement by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on Sunday in Lafia, said the ban was based on security report.

“The general public should be aware that all forms of protest have been banned throughout the state,” the stated quoted Nansel as saying.

It added that protests under any guise were now prohibited in order to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that based on intelligent and security reports, the police cannot longer allow any form of protest in order to sustain the existing peace in the state.