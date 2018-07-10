Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police ban processions ahead of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky's trial

In Kaduna Police ban processions ahead of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky's trial

The Kaduna command's spokesman, Mukhtar Aliyu, said there would be heavy deployment of security personnel to safeguard the general public.

  • Published:
Police ban processions ahead of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky's trial play

Ibrahim El-Zakzaki, Shiite leader

(PM NEWS Nigeria)

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced total ban on all processions ahead of the trial of Shia leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaki, on Wednesday.

A statement issued Tuesday by the command spokesman, DSP Mukhtar Aliyu, said there would be heavy deployment of security personnel to safeguard the general public.

He said residents should be “extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, activities of suspicious persons so as to prevent miscreants disturbing the peace.

“The law abiding people of Kaduna state are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch free court appearance”.

He said that part of the strategy put in place would be traffic diversion on Independence way, Bida road and all roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road.

ALSO READ: Shiite leader El-Zakzaky 'suffers stroke' in detention

Aliyu stressed that the ban on all forms of processions or demonstrations in the state was still in force and the police would deal with any person or group that violates the ban.

“The Kaduna State Police Command uses this medium to call on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency”, he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buharibullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSCbullet

Related Articles

In Kaduna Police shut down major highways over arraignment of El-Zakzaki
El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abuja
El-Zakzaky Chaos on Abuja streets as Police, Shiites clash
El-Zakzaky Fresh clash between Police and Shiites leaves 1 dead
El-Zakzaky Chaos as Shiites chase policemen, disrupt activities at Federal Secretariat
Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Trial of Shiite leader, wife adjourned to June 21
Ibrahim Zakzaky Absence of judge stalls IMN leader's trial

Local

MTN condemns NLC's violence in protests at its offices
MTN NLC protest forces telcoms to shut down Abuja office
Chaos as Buhari supporters clash over souvenirs in Abuja
In Abuja Chaos as Buhari supporters clash over souvenirs
Buhari says he's being blackmailed over herders-farmers
Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis Politicians are blackmailing me over conflict, Buhari says
UN chief Antonio Guterres says Congolese, Malian and Yemeni groups have been added to a black list of those violating children's rights in wartime
Antonio Guterres Stop $50bn illegally leaving Africa annually – UN chief tasks int’l community