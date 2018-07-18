Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 8 suspects who kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls

Boko Haram Police arrest 8 suspects who kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls

The police has paraded 8 suspects who allegedly participated in the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police arrest 8 Boko Haram suspects over Chibok schoolgirls play

Boko Haram suspects who kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls paraded by police

(ChannelsTV)

The Nigerian Police has paraded eight persons suspected to have abducted 276 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, on the night of April 14, 2014.

The suspects were paraded in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

ChannelsTV reports that the eight suspected Boko Haram terrorists were among 22 persons paraded by the police on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

The suspected Boko Haram terrorists were reportedly arrested by operatives of the Inspector General’s Intelligence Response Team (IGP’s IRT) in Borno, Adamawa and other adjoining communities.

The suspects are alleged to have masterminded over 50 suicide bomb attacks within Maiduguri and Adamawa, reports say.

ChannelsTV reports that the suspects also launched several other attacks that lead to the deaths of thousands of Nigerians.

Outrage and protests

The abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls sparked international outrage and led to street protests asking the Nigerian government to rescue them.

The Bring Back Our Girls advocacy group has been on the streets since 2014, calling on the government to rescue all the Chibok schoolgirls and all other Boko Haram captives.

Over 164 Chibok girls have so far returned home following negotiations between the federal government and the terrorists; with 112 still in Boko Haram custody.

The President Buhari led federal government has been in intense negotiations with factions of the Boko Haram group as it seeks to have the remaining girls freed.

Dapchi kidnap

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram abducted 110 schoolgirls from the town of Dapchi in Yobe State.

On March 21, 2018, Boko Haram returned a chunk of the Dapchi schoolgirls; with a handful dying in the forest.

A lone Christian Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, remains in the custody of the terrorists after she refused to renounce her faith and convert to Islam.

Boko Haram commenced a war against the Nigerian State in 2009. The terrorist sect has killed over 30,000 persons and displaced millions more since its bloody campaign began.

Defeat claims

Military officials in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with over 180 million people, have repeatedly claimed to have defeated Boko Haram.

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, declared in April that there was "no doubt Boko Haram terrorists have been defeated, they don't have the capacity".

But persistent attacks against soldiers and civilians, including brazen kidnappings of schoolgirls, suggest otherwise.

The emergence of an IS-allied faction of Boko Haram, whose strategy is to provide an alternative government for people living in the impoverished region, poses a new threat for Nigeria.

Boko Haram seeks a hardline Islamic State in northeast Nigeria and regards Borno State—the epicenter of the crisis—as its spiritual capital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 In Taraba Angry youths injure police commissionerbullet
2 Saraki Senate President speaks on decampingbullet
3 Fayose EFCC disowns tweet suggesting possible prosecution of Ekiti...bullet

Related Articles

Chibok Girls Boko Haram terrorist, who planned abduction, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment
Nigerian Women The alarming reasons why our country is not safe for our females
Osinbajo Vice President says end of Boko Haram will come sooner than later
Boko Haram 2 female suicide bombers die in foiled bomb attack
Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno state
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader's mother says he was an almajiri boy before joining terrorist group
Buhari We shall fish out and punish politicians behind violence in Nigeria - President
Pulse Exclusive Donald Duke explains how Boko Haram was born, how to solve terrorism problem

Local

Hostages rescued as Army destroy insurgents in Bama
Boko Haram Hostages rescued as Army destroy insurgents in Bama
FG renames national carrier "Nigeria Air"
Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to "Nigeria Air"
5 Reasons why Buhari is asking National Assembly for N242B
Buhari 5 Reasons why president is asking National Assembly for N242B
Ex-CJN, Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead at 76
Aloysius Katsina-Alu Ex-CJN is dead at 76