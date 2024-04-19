ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau Gov urges calm after attack that led to death of 200-level PLASU student

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mutfwang said that the state government and the security agencies were working hard to restore normalcy in the area.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

The governor made the appeal in a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, issued on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the attack led to the death of a 200-level Computer Science student of the Plateau University, Bokkos.

Mutfwang said that the state government and the security agencies were working hard to restore normalcy in the area.

”We condemn this barbaric act; but we want to reassure Plateau citizens, particularly students of our university, of our unwavering commitment to safeguard their lives and property.

”I want to urge everyone to remain calm in the face of this tragedy.

”Government is determined to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the crime,” he said.

The governor further stressed the importance of collaboration among residents, community leaders, and security agencies toward the safety of all.

Mutfwang, who commended the swift response of security agencies toward tackling violent incidents in the state, urged them to remain steadfast in fulfilling their constitutional duty of protecting law-abiding citizens.

”My administration is committed to fostering peace and security across the state, but we need more vigilance and cooperation among communities to combat criminal activities and bring all perpetrators and their accomplices to justice,” he called.

The governor, who condoled with the family of the deceased student and all those affected by the incident, prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

