Peter Obi greets his 'elder brother', Atiku on 76th birthday

Atiku's birthday: Pulse reports that the former Vice President, who was born on 25 November 1946, has been a political role model of the former Anambra State Governor.

Obi greets Atiku: In a birthday message posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, November 25, 2022, Obi said he rejoiced with Atiku who he described as his "elder brother."

The Labour Party candidate also prayed for the former Vice President as he asked for God's protection on him always.

Obi's tweet read: ''My Dear Elder Brother, HE Alhaji @atiku Abubakar, I rejoice with you as you turn 76 today. May God who has brought you thus far in life, protect and bless you always. Happy birthday sir. -PO."

Recall that Atiku has been credited for bringing Obi into national politics when he nominated him as his running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

It's no longer news that Obi and Atiku are jostling for the highest office in the country in 2023, however, that has not stopped the Labour Party presidential candidate from addressing the former Vice President with reverence and admiration.