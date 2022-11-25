RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi greets his 'elder brother', Atiku on 76th birthday

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi sent a warm greeting to Atiku on his 76th birthday.

Peter Obi (left) hugs Atiku Abubakar (right) before a meeting in Abuja.
Peter Obi (left) hugs Atiku Abubakar (right) before a meeting in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Atiku's birthday: Pulse reports that the former Vice President, who was born on 25 November 1946, has been a political role model of the former Anambra State Governor.

Obi greets Atiku: In a birthday message posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, November 25, 2022, Obi said he rejoiced with Atiku who he described as his "elder brother."

The Labour Party candidate also prayed for the former Vice President as he asked for God's protection on him always.

Obi's tweet read: ''My Dear Elder Brother, HE Alhaji @atiku Abubakar, I rejoice with you as you turn 76 today. May God who has brought you thus far in life, protect and bless you always. Happy birthday sir. -PO."

Recall that Atiku has been credited for bringing Obi into national politics when he nominated him as his running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

It's no longer news that Obi and Atiku are jostling for the highest office in the country in 2023, however, that has not stopped the Labour Party presidential candidate from addressing the former Vice President with reverence and admiration.

Obi sparked a debate when he bent the knee to greet Atiku on stage at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in August this year.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi greets his 'elder brother', Atiku on 76th birthday

Peter Obi greets his 'elder brother', Atiku on 76th birthday

U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals

U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals

Okowa mourns Delta-born gospel singer, Sammie Okposo

Okowa mourns Delta-born gospel singer, Sammie Okposo

CJN pledges to uphold rule of law under his watch

CJN pledges to uphold rule of law under his watch

Public schools’ teachers to retire at 65 – Kogi govt

Public schools’ teachers to retire at 65 – Kogi govt

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Fuel scarcity: FRSC decries carrying fuel in gallons on journeys

Fuel scarcity: FRSC decries carrying fuel in gallons on journeys

Buhari doesn’t ‘use and dump’ – Gambari

Buhari doesn’t ‘use and dump’ – Gambari

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

New Naira Notes

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

FG intensifies effort to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025. (Robin Hammond)

UNFPA says 250 million Nigerians will fall into poverty if…