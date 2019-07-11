Fast-growing e-commerce firm Patricia during a recent press conference announced Benjamin Oyemolan as their Chief Technology Officer. This was made known by their Founder/CEO Mr. Hanu Fejiro Agbodje who was ecstatic to have Ben as the company's CTO.

The announcement apparently made Mr. Benjamin the youngest CTO in West Africa as he is just 23 years old.

In his words, "It feels good to be recognized for the good work done here. I joined Patricia barely a year ago and I have contributed immensely to making the brand a world-class brand. I've seen Patricia grow from baby steps to taking giant leaps. I can't wait to see how we'll change the entire fintech system in Africa," he said.

It is equally good to note that Patricia is one of the largest traders of Bitcoin and gift cards in West Africa. In a recent interview with Vanguard Allure, the CEO Mr. Hanu Agbodje reiterated his dream of making sure the e-commerce ecosystem is safe for every individual in the world to do business.

Patricia is surely on the path to achieving this as Ben and his team of creative tech enthusiasts have created a safe and ultimately secure platform to handle bitcoin trades in Nigeria and Ghana; a first of its kind.

We are on the lookout for what this innovative company will do next, the future is looking bright for Nigeria and Africa's fintech industry.

