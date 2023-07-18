ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo, Kano, Jigawa states declare work-free Wednesday to mark Islamic New Year

Ima Elijah

The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijrah, marks the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Mecca to Medina

Muslim man in prayer/Courtesy
Muslim man in prayer/Courtesy

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared the day a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Hijrah 1445. The governor made the declaration in a circular signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi.

The governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim community on the start of the New Year.

Additionally, he encouraged them to take this opportunity to offer prayers for peace, unity, and the overall well-being of the state and the nation.

In Kano State, the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, released a statement on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, extending warm greetings to Muslims worldwide on the occasion of the Islamic New Year.

The governor urged civil servants and all citizens in Kano to take advantage of the day to pray for peace, prosperity, and economic development in the state and across Nigeria.

Governor Yusuf also emphasised the significance of living in accordance with the teachings of Islam, urging everyone to embrace virtues such as kindness, love, and tolerance, which were exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Similarly, in Jigawa State, the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, signed a statement announcing the work-free day to mark the 1445 Islamic New Year after Hijrah. He encouraged civil servants and residents in the state to utilise this opportunity to offer prayers for the well-being of the state and the entire country.

Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila reminded the people of the countless blessings bestowed upon them by the Almighty God, calling on them to reflect on their lives and align their actions with the teachings of Islam and the practices of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Both states have urged their citizens to use this special occasion as a moment of reflection, prayer, and supplication, seeking Almighty Allah's continued protection and guidance for their leaders and the nation.

The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijrah, marks the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Mecca to Medina, an event that holds great historical and spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. As the people of Kano and Jigawa prepare to observe this important day, they hope to find renewed strength and unity in the teachings of Islam and their shared faith.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

