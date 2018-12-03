Owner of building wrongly linked to Fayose removes EFCC's warning seal

news

Dr Samuel Omotoso, the owner of the two-storey building purportedly owned by the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has removed the seal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the building.

The building, which is located at No 10 Odundun Street, Okesa, Ado- Ekiti, was sealed by the EFCC on November 22, 2018 as one of the properties believed to be owned by the former governor .

Dr Omotoso, in a statement entitled 'Re: marked Ekiti Lawmaker's property: Issues resolved with EFCC', stated that the property belongs to him and his wife.

The member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly disclosed that he was given clearance to remove the markings on the building.

His statement read, "All questions and expectations on our documentations on means of purchase and construction of the said property by me and my wife have been sufficiently demonstrated to the EFCC.

"This demonstration necessitated my unaccompanied personal visit to the EFCC Headquarters on 29th of November 2018, where the issue was resolved.

"The property in question at No 10 Odundun Street, Okesa, Ado- Ekiti, belongs to me and my wife without let or hindrance.

"The EFCC also explained that contrary to perception, our property wasn't sealed nor was I indicted for any infraction, but marked so as to identify the owner.

"We also agreed that based on logistics reasons, time constraints and on request, that I have been given clearance to remove the markings on the property so I can live my private life in peace.

"We also resolved that this country belongs to all of us and all hands must be on deck to strengthen our institutions and preserve personal liberties."

The anti-graft had pressed charges against Fayose in a Federal High Court Lagos on allegations of fraud while serving as governor.

Fayose However, had accused the EFCC of going about town sealing property belonging to innocent individuals arbitrarily under the guise that those properties belonged to him.