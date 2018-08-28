Osun workers to embark on 3-day warning strike

news

Workers in Osun are to begin a three-day warning strike on Wednesday to press home their demands, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

This warning was contained in a notice issued on Tuesday by the Joint Negotiating Council, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, Oyo State chapter.

In the notice, workers in the state were directed to begin a three-day warning strike from Wednesday to Friday to press for payment of their salary arrears.

“The Labour Movement in Osun at a meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, resolved that workers in the state should embark on a three-day warning strike, effective from Wednesday Aug. 29 to Friday Aug. 31 to demand;

“Payment of 34 months’ salary arrears of 50 per cent for officers on Grade Level 08 and above, which is an equivalent of 17 months full salary;

“Payment of 34 months pension arrears of retired workers in the state; remittance of 34 months contributory pension arrears; payment of outstanding gratuity to all pensioners and;

“Payment of 2016 leave allowances across board to officers of the state government.

“If the government fails to meet up with all our demands within the three-day warning strike, workers will be further directed,’’ the notice reads.

When NAN contacted, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of the state chapter, Mr Jacob Adekomi, confirmed that the notice was issued by the labour centre.

He said that workers are, as stated in the notice, to embark on the strike from tomorrow.

All efforts made to speak with Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy failed as he could not be contacted as at the time of this report.