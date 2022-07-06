RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun Assembly confirms Oyetola’s former cabinet members as commissioners, SAs

Osun House of Assembly, on Wednesday, confirmed five former cabinet members of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola as commissioners and special advisers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominees had earlier resigned their positions as cabinet members to contest for various political posts.

The assembly approved the confirmation of the former cabinet members, including a fresh nominee, Mrs Olanike Omoworare, whose names were forwarded to the assembly by the governor on June 23.

NAN reports that the motion for their confirmation was moved by Mr Babatunde Komolafe, representing Atakumosa East/West Constituency.

Mr Simeon Popoola, who chaired the seven-man ad hoc committee that screened the nominees, had earlier submitted the committee’s report which recommended that all the nominees, including the fresh one, be confirmed by the assembly.

The Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, said that the ad hoc committee set up to screen the nominees operated under Section 103 of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

According to Owoeye, the governor can now go ahead and swear in the nominees after the assembly had confirmed their nomination for their designated positions.

NAN reports that the confirmed former cabinet members were screened last Friday by the ad hoc committee set up by the speaker on June 23.

The confirmed nominees included: former Commissioners for Finance, Women Affairs and Environment, Mr Bode Olaonipekun, Olubukola Olaboopo and Sola Oladepo

Others were: former Special Adviser on Lands, Mr Aleem Bakare, his counterpart on Cabinet Matters, Alhaja Lateefat Giwa and a fresh nominee, Mrs Olanike Omoworare.

