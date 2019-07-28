Barely a week after Precious Owolabi, a corps member serving at Channels TV was shot dead, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has visited the parents of the deceased in Kaduna State.

Precious was killed on Monday, July 22, 2019, when members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria clashed with the police in Abuja over the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State was with the Vice President during his visit to Precious’ parents.

The VP thereafter took to his Twitter handle to console the family of the deceased.

He wrote: “Nothing will ever compare with the pain of losing a child.

“This evening, I visited the family of Precious Owolabi and as a nation, we grieve the loss of this bright young man.

“May the Almighty God comfort the family and loved ones.”

Precious Owolabi has since been buried.