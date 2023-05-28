Osinbajo invokes God’s blessings on Tinubu's government

The duo, who spoke on Sunday at the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Interdenominational Church Service, prayed God to grant the president-elect and the vice president-elect the wisdom to lead the nation.

Osinbajo attended the service alongside his wife, Dolapo.

The service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, was part of activities to mark the inauguration and swearing-in of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Osinbajo said that the people of God had a duty to pray and work for the peace and prosperity of the nation regardless of party or other parochial considerations.

“Tomorrow, a new government will be born; concerning Jesus Christ, the Scripture says from birth, He grew in stature, wisdom and favour with God."

So, I pray in those same words for the President-elect, Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Shettima and the new government that as their days in office so shall they grow in stature, in wisdom and in favour with the almighty God.

“I pray for our nation, I pray that the Lord will prosper this land, that our land and its people will live in peace and security.

“And I pray for all who are here each and every one of you will be blessed in this land and you will live long to enjoy the fruits of God’s blessings on this land.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he prayed.

On her part, the wife of the president-elect, thanked God for granting his husband electoral victory.

She said that the incoming administration needed the Grace of God and the support of everyone in order to do what Nigerians were expecting.

The wife of the president-elect said: “Today, God has really proved himself as he did on the night of the primaries and put a seal on it.

“Today, we have in Psalm 133: 1 to 3, except there is unity, blessings cannot flow down; this is the time for Nigeria to come together for us to be renewed in our hope again.

“The children that sang here today are expecting the best for Nigeria; Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all; it belongs to everyone.

“I promise on this altar; that with your help, with the help of God, we will set this nation of the right path; we need your prayers.

”I can tell you, I am a silent worker; I am not a noise maker but l listen and I hear; it is not out of pride but because of what the journey has melted on us.”

According to her, the new government will do the right thing by the Grace of God.

Earlier in his sermon, Johnpraise Daniel, Presiding Archbishop, Dominion Chapel International Churches, said it was a time to heal the wounds of the nation.

He urged the incoming government to carry everybody along regardless of political affiliation.

Daniel urged the incoming administration to step up efforts at boosting economic growth and attracting more investments.

According to him, Nigerians should beam with renewed hope and not allow the current predicaments to blind them to the promises of God for the nation.

“The time to heal the wounds in our nation; one of the surest ways of achieving this is forming an inclusive government not minding who did or did not vote for the incoming president.

“It is time to awaken the sleeping giant in us with deliberate efforts made to enthrone accountability, transparency, justice and the rule of law which constitute veritable panacea for peaceful co-existence and sustainable growth and development which we all yearn for.

“Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) must grow exponentially while debt burdens should no longer assail our economy.

“We have the potential to be the true giant of Africa and a destination of choice for Foreign Direct Investment, tourism, and hosting of world class events.

“This is our ideal Nigerian dream and by the Grace of God, we shall be singing Hosanna and glory to the King of Kings for greater things He will do in no distant future,’’ he said.

In his vote of thanks, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, thanked the Christian Association of Nigeria, the organising committee and the congregants for their solidarity and support in bringing the service to fruition.

Former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon and his wife, Victoria, and the Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, attended the service.

