The governor made the call in Asaba while swearing in a former member of House of Representatives, Evelyn Oboro, as special adviser as well ad chairman and members of the state’s Sports Commission.

Also sworn in is a member of the State Judicial Service Commission, Lucky Ekayama Loyibo.

The Sports Commission has Chief Tonobok Okowa as chairman and Omatshola Williams, Chinonye Daphey and Ernest Juweto as members.

Okowa congratulated the appointees and said that they were well chosen as persons with strong work ethic, discipline and commitment.

According to him, it is a good mix of motivators and technocrats, enthusiasm and experience, passion and temperance.

The governor urged the officer to be diligent in their responsibilities, saying: "It is imperative that your decisions, actions and utterances as political office holders are guided by the principles of good governance, leadership by example, prudent management, effective public communication, excellent service delivery and collective responsibility.

"You should discharge your responsibilities in accordance with section 196 sub-sections 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and work for the good governance and development of the state.

"To the newly sworn-in Special Adviser, it is imperative that you get yourself thoroughly acquainted with the policy direction of this administration by getting a copy of my Inauguration Speech and digest it properly.

"It goes without saying that you are required to render advisory services to the governor and work in close liaison with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

"I welcome sound and professional advice that will put the administration on the path of delivering the dividends of democracy and finishing strong.

"This administration is ever ready to listen to good advice and work with it as long as it will further our developmental aspirations and impact positively on the lives of our people,’’ the governor added.

He commended the Sports Commission for the outstanding work it did in the first term of his administration, recalling that Delta retained its front-runner status in athletics, coming first in all National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival 2019 by a very wide margin.

"It is also gratifying to note that the State successfully hosted the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship, also known as Asaba 2018, at the reconstructed Stephen Keshi Stadium and it is expected that this board will strive to sustain this momentum and break new grounds.

"I am delighted with the coming of the Delta Sports Festival and football competitions for our primary and secondary schools; hopefully, these competitions will help us to discover new talents in the areas we have competitive edge such as athletics, football, boxing and hockey thereby, putting the Stephen Keshi Stadium to good use.

"The Sports Commission will need to do more in terms of attracting national and continental sporting events aside from their great entertainment/recreational value.

"These also have the multiplier effect of impacting positively on the hospitality industry and the retail economy as we saw with Asaba 2018 and the Aiteo Cup Final 2018.

"I assure you that this administration shall continue to give the necessary support and cooperation that all appointees require to be able to discharge their duties to the utmost of their individual abilities and in an environment that is empowering and liberating," the governor said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Oboro appreciated the governor for deeming them worthy to serve in his administration and assured that they would work to see that the people get the dividends of democracy.