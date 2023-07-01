Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident
Obi commiserates with the Salvation Army and the respective families of pastors who died in the fatal road accident.
No fewer than 14 persons, including 12 pastors, a baby, and the driver, have been confirmed dead from the road crash that occurred on the bridge across the Ovia River, close to Benin City, the Edo State capital on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
The incident happened as the officers were travelling back to the South-South state after participating in a five-day Officers Council (national conference) held in Lagos.
According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Secretary of the Organisation, Major Daniel Ekong, the accident was said to have been caused by a speeding Dangote truck which allegedly rammed into the 18-seater bus conveying the clerics from behind.
The injured victims from the accident are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), to assess their health condition.
Obi sends commiseration
Reacting to the incident, Obi, in a post on his Twitter page on the morning of Saturday, July 1, 2023, said he received the report with shock.
The former Anambra State Governor offered his commiseration to the families of the dead officers and the Salvation Army, while also praying for quick recovery for the injured victims.
He said, "I received with shock, the heartwrenching report of a fatal road accident involving members of the Salvation Army, which claimed the lives of 12 officers (pastors), a baby and the driver.
"I sincerely commiserate with the Salvation Army, and the respective families of officers who died in the accident. I pray for the quick recovery of the injured. May God grant eternal rest to the dead. -PO"
