ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi commiserates with the Salvation Army and the respective families of pastors who died in the fatal road accident.

Peter Obi [Channels TV]
Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

No fewer than 14 persons, including 12 pastors, a baby, and the driver, have been confirmed dead from the road crash that occurred on the bridge across the Ovia River, close to Benin City, the Edo State capital on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The incident happened as the officers were travelling back to the South-South state after participating in a five-day Officers Council (national confer­ence) held in Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the Pub­lic Relations Secretary of the Or­ganisation, Major Daniel Ekong, the accident was said to have been caused by a speeding Dangote truck which allegedly rammed into the 18-seater bus conveying the clerics from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured victims from the accident are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), to assess their health condition.

Reacting to the incident, Obi, in a post on his Twitter page on the morning of Saturday, July 1, 2023, said he received the report with shock.

The former Anambra State Governor offered his commiseration to the families of the dead officers and the Salvation Army, while also praying for quick recovery for the injured victims.

He said, "I received with shock, the heartwrenching report of a fatal road accident involving members of the Salvation Army, which claimed the lives of 12 officers (pastors), a baby and the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I sincerely commiserate with the Salvation Army, and the respective families of officers who died in the accident. I pray for the quick recovery of the injured. May God grant eternal rest to the dead. -PO"

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident

Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident

Don't squeeze Nigerians' breath with price increase, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Don't squeeze Nigerians' breath with price increase, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

Governors meet Tinubu, pledge to complement FG’s relief initiatives

Governors meet Tinubu, pledge to complement FG’s relief initiatives

Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Ebonyi

Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Ebonyi

People in need raise over ₦180m on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

People in need raise over ₦180m on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission

IGP Egbetokun reviews training curriculum to give human face to policing

IGP Egbetokun reviews training curriculum to give human face to policing

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President