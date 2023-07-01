Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident

No fewer than 14 persons, including 12 pastors, a baby, and the driver, have been confirmed dead from the road crash that occurred on the bridge across the Ovia River, close to Benin City, the Edo State capital on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The incident happened as the officers were travelling back to the South-South state after participating in a five-day Officers Council (national confer­ence) held in Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the Pub­lic Relations Secretary of the Or­ganisation, Major Daniel Ekong, the accident was said to have been caused by a speeding Dangote truck which allegedly rammed into the 18-seater bus conveying the clerics from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured victims from the accident are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), to assess their health condition.

Obi sends commiseration

Reacting to the incident, Obi, in a post on his Twitter page on the morning of Saturday, July 1, 2023, said he received the report with shock.

The former Anambra State Governor offered his commiseration to the families of the dead officers and the Salvation Army, while also praying for quick recovery for the injured victims.

He said, "I received with shock, the heartwrenching report of a fatal road accident involving members of the Salvation Army, which claimed the lives of 12 officers (pastors), a baby and the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT