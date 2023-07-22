Obi celebrates Eko Hotel staff who returned misplaced $70,000 to customer

Mary exhibited uncommon honesty and integrity when she returned the money that was left behind by a guest.

Upon discovering a bag containing the substantial sum in one of the hotel’s suites, the staff reported to the management who immediately initiated the process of returning the money to the rightful owner.

Impressed by Mary's remarkable display of uprightness, the former Anambra State governor took to his Twitter page on Saturday, July 22, 2023, to sing her praises.

Obi described her action as heartwarming and reassuring, given the current economic hardship in the country as well as prevailing moral decadence in the society.

The presidential candidate advocated that Mary, a teacher, Akeem Badru, who won the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award and other citizens like them who have distinguished themselves in various aspects of life deserved to be given national honours.

He stressed that, instead of celebrating those who have not covered themselves in glory in public service, the government should look in the direction of the aforementioned Nigerians and honour them with recognition.

"It is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos.

"When will Nigeria start celebrating the likes of Miss Ngozi Mary for her honesty and integrity, Teacher Akeem Badru, for winning the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and many others like them?

