NSCDC stops bandits from looting FG’s grain silo in Katsina

Buhari Hamisu, spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said in a statement in Katsina on Sunday that the attack occurred on April 6, at about 1 am.

According to him, the bandits wanted to destroy the silo and abduct its Manager, Lawal Shitu-Yar’adua.

The Agro Rangers responded swiftly, engaging the bandits in a fierce gun duel for over two hours, Hamisu said.

“The valiant operatives overpowered the criminals, who scaled the rear fence of the reserve and escaped with serious injuries.

“The silo was not damaged, nor did the criminals succeed in their nefarious act,” the NSCDC spokesman added.

Hamisu said the NSCDC had detailed more personnel to the location and increased the firepower of the operatives to prevent a recurrence of such an attack.

According to him, the silo is used to store grains being distributed to people of Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.