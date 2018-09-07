news

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested a 45-year-old ‘prophet’, name withheld, for allegedly issuing fake NSCDC appointment letters to job seekers in Ondo state.

The commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Pedro Awili, disclosed this presenting the suspect along with others, arrested for various crimes on Friday in Akure.

Awili said that the suspect was arrested at Iju in Iju/Itaogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the “ prophet“ had issued about 50 of such fake letters in conjunction with his accomplice, name withheld now at large.

According to him, that suspect, is a pastor in charge of a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in the same local government area.

He said that the command had recovered about 50 appointment letters from the “prophet and another suspect.

The commandant said they issued the fake letter to the unsuspecting members of the public after collecting N200, 000 to N300, 000 each from them.

“We are using this opportunity to tell Nigerians that NSCDC is not recruiting; anything you see on social media about this is a scam.

“Don’t be deceived by the people who want to take this advantage to dupe the teeming population of those looking for jobs by collecting money from them.

“Also, NSCDC Commandant-General has on several media, the electronic and print, informed the people of this country that NSCDC is not recruiting, even up till now,’’ he said.

The commandant said that the suspect would soon be charge to court.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, who claimed to be a prophet of a Celestial Church of Christ, (CCC) Ayomikun Parish, Iju said, denied issuing letters to members of the public regarding recruitment by NSCDS in the state.

He said it was another one Pastor that issued the letters.

The suspect said that it was the said pastor that requested him to give him his bank account number that someone wanted to send money to him through it.

“One person paid N130, 000 and later paid N120, 000, while his friend paid N200, 000 into my account on behalf of the pastor and asked them to collect their letters from me,“ he said.

The “prophet“ said when the money was paid into his account, the said pastor sent one account number to him, through which he forwarded the money to him.

“ I later discovered that the account number belongs to his wife.’’