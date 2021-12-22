RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern Youths want FG to destroy all bandits’ enclaves

The group asked the government to ensure those disturbing the peace of the region are arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

Nigerian soldiers destroying bandits hideouts (Daily Post)
Nigerian soldiers destroying bandits hideouts (Daily Post)

Amid the growing cases of killings in the north, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on the Federal Government to destroy all bandits’ enclaves and hideouts in the region.

The youths who trooped out in Zaria, Kaduna state on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, to protest against incessant killings and kidnappings for ransom in the north asked the government to secure the north.

The protesting youths also raised an alarm over the level of insecurity along Zaria-Kaduna expressway.

They said the route, which they described as a “strategic gateway” to many northern states has now become a deathtrap to commuters.

Some of the protesters are seen carrying placards with such inscriptions as; “Zaria peace walk against insecurity’, “End insecurity now, “North is bleeding” and “secure north”.

Addressing journalists during the protests, Comrade Sani Sa’ed Al-Tukry, the Deputy Coordinator, North-west zone of the group asked the government to ensure those disturbing the peace of the region are arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

He described the daily incidents of kidnappings in the north as unfortunate, saying “It has been a tale of blood, tears and gnashing of teeth which must not be allowed to continue.”

He also called on the FG to mount and sustain special operations atlocal Nigeria some federal roads in the north.

Al-Tukry listed some of the roads to include; Zaria-Kaduna, Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari-Niger, Birnin Gwari-Funtua-Katsina-Zamfara-Sokoto roads.

He said, “The north today is like a sinking ship that is about to capsize, there is need for unified stance guided by an agreed national interest irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliation.

“The national security architecture should significantly improve Nigeria’s chances of mitigating the spate of violence or terrorism across the country so that together, we can join hands to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.”

Meanwhile, two weeks after bandits burnt some passengers alive in Sokoto state, some bandits in Katsina state have reportedly burnt another man alive in his car.

