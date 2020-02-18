Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has refused to comment on recent threat on his life by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

In a recent video, Shekau said Pantami might be killed by his men like an Islamic cleric based in Kano state in 2007.

"This video message is specifically released because of one man, who thinks he is knowledgeable. I want him to archive this message and continue referring to it till his death comes. From today onward, you will continue to live in sorrow, because I, Shekau, say so,” he said.

After delivering a lecture in Garki, Abuja, journalists approached Pantami to get his reaction to Shekau's threat on his life.

"No comment for now," the minister responded to queries on the video.

Shekau also threatened journalists with BBC, Radio German, Radio France International, Dandal Kura, and other national dailies, warning them to be mindful of what they write about the sect.

In the same video, Shekau threatened to attack President Muhammadu Buhari on his next visit to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The video was released barely 24-hours after President Buhari's condolence visit to Maiduguri.