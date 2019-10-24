This landmark ceremony, proudly supported by NLNG, the Lagos State Ministry of Energy, Shell companies in Nigeria – Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), Shell Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) - Axxela Limited, Anoh Gas Processing Company, Aiteo Group, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Falcon Corporation, Frontier Oil Limited, and a host of other stakeholders will converge West Africa's most prominent Natural Gas industry leaders, government officials and captains of industries for an exclusive evening of grand gala, awards, fine dining, enthralling performances and high-level networking.

Founded in 1999 by a few industry giants at the time, such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), Chevron Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Elf Petroleum(now Total E&P Nigeria Limited), Mobil Producing Nigeria, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Conoco Energy Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian Gas Association has evolved to a more diverse yet formidable body of over 124 corporate members and 2125 individual members working with a vision to improve the nation's economy through the optimal maximization of its abounding Natural Gas reserves.

“Natural Gas is that one singular resource Nigeria can leverage to create transformative change across various sectors and spheres of industry. As the NGA, we have worked resolutely over the past twenty years to foster a legal, regulatory and policy landscape for gas that is attractive to participants and investors, with the attendant multiplier benefits to the nation at large.” Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo President, Nigerian Gas Association.

Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo is the President Nigerian Gas Association and Co-Founder Falcon Corporation Limited.

“With over two decades of consistent and progressive advocacy drive, NGA has earned the pride of place as the flagship voice in the gas industry, worthy of celebration! Mr Violin Antaih, Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Gas Association.

Since inception, the Nigerian Gas Association has carried on its commitment to effectively champion the competitiveness and effective utilization of Natural Gas by promoting sound policy development, capacity development and best practices towards optimising the economics of the entire gas chain while emphasizing environmental protection and safety.

According to recent statistics shared by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation research department, Nigeria's proven Natural Gas reserve went up to 202 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from the initial figures in the past decades, steadily elevating the country's capacity reserves to those of countries like Iran, Qatar, and Russia.

Having successfully initiated several industry-changing gas policies, viable gas projects and transnational deals through its distinguished members, the Association is poised to break new grounds in uplifting the gas industry and positioning Natural Gas as the energy fuel of choice for the nation’s economic and industrial revolution.

