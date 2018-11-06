Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NIS arrests foreigner who killed Nigerian at political rally 10yrs ago

NIS arrests foreigner who killed Nigerian at political rally 10 years ago

The Comptroller of NIS in the state, Alhaji Garba Abdul, said this when he paraded the suspect before newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria Immigration Service. play NIS arrests foreigner who killed Nigerian at political rally 10 years ago (channelstv)

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has apprehended one Isa Idrisa, a Nigerien, who was alleged to have stabbed a man to death in Hadejia, Jigawa.

The Comptroller of NIS in the state, Alhaji Garba Abdul, said this when he paraded the suspect before newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Garba said the suspect stabbed one Suleiman Adamu of Kofar Gidan Talba in the Hadejia metropolis to death in 2008 and escaped to his country, Niger.

He said that luck ran out for the suspect when officers and men of the NIS who were on patrol apprehended the suspect at the border.

According to him, the suspect was arrested between Maigatari and Gumel, a border area between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The comptroller said that the Immigration Service had completed its work, pointing out that NIS had now handed over the case to the Police for further investigation.

Garba said charms and different concoctions were found on the suspect.

However, the suspect said; “I had a misunderstanding with the deceased and we fought at a political rally in 2008 during former Gov. Ibrahim Turaki’s regime.

“I committed the offence out of anger, I am therefore appealing for leniency because I am not mentally alright,’’ the suspect said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet
3 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for...bullet

Related Articles

US missionary killed in restive northwest Cameroon
Bandits kill policeman, 5 others in Zamfara
Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other top stories of the week
Gunmen abduct journalist, one other in Nasarawa State
Ekiti lawmaker shot by unidentified gunmen
Boko Haram jihadists kill two in NE Nigeria attack
Gunmen in military uniform attack Taraba communities, kill cows
Boko Haram terrorists kill 12 in Nigeria
Cameroon accuses militants of killing US missionary
Gunmen kill father, abduct daughter in Katsina

Local

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria
Buhari receives Prince Charles, Camilla in Abuja
Why FG’s school feeding programme has yet to take off in Lagos
FG feeds pupils with 6m eggs, 594 cows weekly under school feeding programme
Corps members will not work in volatile areas during 2019 elections
Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria
Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria
X
Advertisement