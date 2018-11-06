news

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has apprehended one Isa Idrisa, a Nigerien, who was alleged to have stabbed a man to death in Hadejia, Jigawa.

The Comptroller of NIS in the state, Alhaji Garba Abdul, said this when he paraded the suspect before newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Garba said the suspect stabbed one Suleiman Adamu of Kofar Gidan Talba in the Hadejia metropolis to death in 2008 and escaped to his country, Niger.

He said that luck ran out for the suspect when officers and men of the NIS who were on patrol apprehended the suspect at the border.

According to him, the suspect was arrested between Maigatari and Gumel, a border area between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The comptroller said that the Immigration Service had completed its work, pointing out that NIS had now handed over the case to the Police for further investigation.

Garba said charms and different concoctions were found on the suspect.

However, the suspect said; “I had a misunderstanding with the deceased and we fought at a political rally in 2008 during former Gov. Ibrahim Turaki’s regime.

“I committed the offence out of anger, I am therefore appealing for leniency because I am not mentally alright,’’ the suspect said.