Nigerians' #reformIELTSpolicy petition: fact-checking and UK's response

The petition #ReformIELTSPolicy, which was initiated by Policy Shapers, a public policy organisation, is a commendable effort. As one of the signees, I feel I have a moral responsibility to do some fact-checking as per comparison of IELTS and French language competence tests (DELF/DALF) and analyse the response of the United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria to #ReformIELTSPolicy petition. The petition centred around threes main issues namely: Exorbitant registration fee for IELTS, which costs #89,500, secondly, two years validity of IELTS results and thirdly non-inclusion of Nigeria among countries exempted from taking the IELTS tests.

Is IELTS really more expensive than DELF/DALF?

To start with, DELF and DALF are diplomas awarded by the French Ministry of Education to prove the French language skills of non-French candidates. Against what was virally circulated on the Internet/Social Media, that the DELF/DALF French language proficiency tests only cost N16,000, this is not factually correct. A quick check on Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre Ikoyi, website, depicts that there are six independent diplomas, which correspond, respectively, to the six levels of the Council of Europe’s Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFRL) : A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2. To be sure, these 6 diplomas that make up DELF and DALF are completely independent. This implies that one needs to register and sit for each of the six levels separately, however compared to IELTS which is a one-sitting and one registration test. In terms of cost implications. A1/A2, costs N16,000 costs, B1/B2: N19,000 and C1/C2: N22,000 respectively.

The plausible question is what is the minimum proficiency level required for those seeking to study or relocate permanently to France? The minimum requirement for entry into the Higher Education in France is B2 level and for application for French citizenship B1 level. To acquire B2 (DELF/DALF) it will costs N32,000 for A1 and A2 and N38,000 for B1 and B2. Therefore, it costs at least N70,000 not N16,000 to acquire the French Proficiency Test. In rare cases, when C1 is required it will cost up to N92,000.

As regards the response of the UK High Commission in Nigerian, on the 'exorbitant' cost of registering for IELTS. The Commission stated that: "...UK Visas & Immigration stipulate that the fees providers charge our customers must be comparable to the fees they charge others for the same or similar English language tests.” This diplomatic response aptly captured the market-driven rates being charged for IELTS tests. The fees are competitively determined and not exploitatively fixed against Nigerians. So far, there are alternative English language tests; IELTS fees cannot be 'unreasonably' expensive otherwise its customer base would be reduced.

Two year validity of IELTS results.

As regards two years validity of IELTS result, the UK High Commission in Nigeria was diplomatically silent on the matter, this is understandable, since the IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English. Hence the diplomatic Corps are not competent to speak on the matter. Back-end search on modus operandi of IELTS reveals that IELTS examiners are also subjected to biannual validity of certifications.

The 2-yearly recertification of the examiners is intended to demonstrate that examiners can apply the assessment criteria accurately. This must have been extended to test takers. The British Council needs to look into this, in order to lessen the financial burden of test takers.

Those who have passed IELTS, but could not make use of it after two years should not be made to make full payment to retake the test. There should be discount rates for them. Alternatively, the validity could be extended to five years.

Non-inclusion of Nigeria among countries exempted from taking the IELTS test.

There is no single African countries, among these countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Ireland, Jamaica, Malta, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, UK, USA and Canada, whose citizens do not need to prove of knowledge of English so far they have completed a qualification equivalent to a UK degree in one of them.

Based on the response of the UK High Commission in Nigeria late last week, two things are deducible. Firstly, exemptions are determined on a case-by-case basis, hence for Nigerians there is no national exemption but individual. The UK Home Office, made it clear that: "Bachelor’s Degree holders or its equivalent will not need to take a Secure English Language Test (SELT) if it is verified by UK Ecctis if it meets, or exceeds the recognised standard of a UK bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or doctorate”.

Also you do not need to prove your knowledge of English if one of the following applies: you’re applying to come to the UK for a study abroad programme as part of a university degree course in the USA or you proved your level of English in a previous visa application.