Nigerians not supporting my project because I'm married to Atiku - Titi Abubakar

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku's wife said the lack of support from Nigerians for her pet project will not deter her from advocating for the eradication of women trafficking.

Titi Abubakar, wife of Atiku Abubakar. (Vanguard)
Titi Abubakar, wife of Atiku Abubakar. (Vanguard)

Abubakar stressed that Nigerians have refused to support her pet project, Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, because she's married to Nigeria's former Vice President.

She made this known while speaking in Abuja after being conferred with the Champion 2023 Leadership (Heart of Gold) Award by Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL).

The event was attended by many dignitaries, including the immediate past governor of Delta State and Atiku's running mate in 2023, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Abubakar created her foundation, which she is using to advocate for the eradication of women trafficking and child labour, some 24 years ago. According to her, she's been sustaining her advocacy with the stipends provided for food by her husband.

However, she said the lack of assistance from Nigerians will not deter her, restating her determination to ensure the complete eradication of women trafficking and child labour across the globe.

Abubakar said, “I have been doing this job for 24 years and nobody has ever recognised me. They have not called me for recognition and I said to myself that I’m just doing God’s work, that my reward is in heaven.

“There was a day I put an advert in the Newspaper that these children I’m taking care of are not my children but Nigerian children and that even if it is one penny, they should all contribute and still nobody contributed anything.

“They said, after all, I’m Atiku’s wife. It is one thing to be married to Atiku and it is another thing to have the passion to do what I’m doing. And because I have a passion for what I was doing, I continued to strive.

“When I was in the (Aso) Villa, I was feeding these children with government’s food and out of government, I’m still taking care of these children.”

She appreciated CNL for recognising her relentless efforts in the fight against women trafficking and child labour while also commending all those working in the foundation for standing by her even as she doesn’t have so much money for them.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
