Hilarious tweets as Nigerians mock lawyers' advert urging Osinbajo to declare for president

The intent of the advert is to show Osinbajo that children and women in the country are unhappy due to his refusal to declare for president.

Nigerians on Twitter are making a mockery of an advertisement purportedly sponsored by lawyers to spur Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to declare for the presidency.

By profession, Osinbajo is a lawyer and it is believed his fellow lawyers want him to contest and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Since January 2022, politicians have been declaring their ambitions to join the 2023 presidential race.

While many politicians have presented themselves for the number one political office in the country, Osinbajo is one of those being called by supporters to come out and vie for the position.

In fact, there have been campaign posters by various pressure groups calling on the VP to contest for president, but Osinbajo is yet to give in to the pressure from the groups.

However, since Osinbajo appears to be indifferent about the 2023 presidency, a group of lawyers decided to use advertisement as a medium to appeal to the VP to run.

In the advert purportedly sponsored by the group, angry children refused to go to school because the VP has not declared.

A husband was also seen in the ad complaining about his ‘nagging wife’ who has refused to cook for him because Osinbajo fails to declare.

The intent of the advert is to show Osinbajo that children and women in the country are unhappy due to his refusal to declare for president.

However, the advert has been severely criticised on social media for its poor quality, and the message it seeks to pass about Osinbajo’s perceived refusal to contest. It appears more like the group was using the ad to appeal to the VP to run by fire by force.

While the ad continues to generate conversation on the bird app, many are making a mockery of the video advert to express things they are not going to do because Osinbajo has not declared.

Below are some of the tweets mocking the lawyers’ advert for Osinbajo.

