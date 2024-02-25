ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]
Commodore Rotimi Oderemi, Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship, NNS Victory, said this on Saturday at the inspection of the vessel at Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Oderemi told newsmen that the vessel, MV Jasmine, was spotted within Nigerian territorial waters following credible intelligence and collaboration with the Eastern Naval Command Centre,

He explained that a Nigerian Navy patrol boat, NNS Ekulu was detailed to intercept the suspected vessel and interrogate the crew.

“Upon noticing NNS Ekulu, the suspected vessel proceeded to the international waters between Nigeria and Cameroon, just as NNS Ekulu was in its hot pursuit.

“Resulting from our collaboration and with the support of the Cameroonian Navy, the vessel was intercepted and brought to Ibaka with eight Nigerians on board.

“Thirty thousand litres of crude oil is a huge volume. It can fetch N40 million at the international crude oil market,’’ he said.

Oderemi said the interception of the vessel and the arrest of its crew members should serve as a warning to intending criminals in Nigeria’s waters that the Navy was prepared to foil their activities.

In his remarks, captain of the intercepted vessel, Pere-Ebiye Abraham, claimed its ownership and said he went into illegal bunkering because of hardship.

He said he used to use the vessel to ferry planks from Nembe Waterside in Rivers but the business dwindled and he had to switch to illegal bunkering.

“I started this business this year and this is the second time I am moving crude of about 30,000 litres and was arrested by the Navy.

“I got the crude oil around Babangida Platform on the high sea and I was moving it to our illegal refinery in creeks when I was intercepted,’’ he said.

