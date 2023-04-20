Nigerian journalist Jibrin Ndace set to launch 3 books on ‘Insurgency Horrors’

The books are titled “Walking the war front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai”, “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command” and finally “The Lonely Grave”, a collection of poems.

In a statement, Ndace said that the public presentation of the books will be held in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja on a soon-to-be-announced date.

He described his trilogy as a must-read for everyone seeking to have deep insight and pictorial evidence on Nigeria’s counter-insurgency warfare in the most ravaging moments.

Speaking further on why he embarked on the project which took him five years of hard work, Ndace, immediate-past Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, noted that he was encouraged by the need to create an experience on the war against insurgency in Nigeria.

“These books were inspired by many veterans who fought on and off the war field, he said.

“Soldiers who sacrificed their lives to serve our great nation, the courage they showcased and the aftermath of their gruesome experiences.

“Amongst many soldiers and servicemen, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai occupies a large part of the storytelling.

“Lt. Gen TY Buratai is a retired Nigerian army Lieutenant General, Former chief of Army staff, who was appointed in 2015 and retired in January of 2021”.

