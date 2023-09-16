ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi says Nigeria gradually losing respect for rule of law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi reminded Nigerians of the need to work together to build and deepen the nation's democracy.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

The former Anambra State Governor made this observation in a statement issued to commemorate this year's International Democracy Day on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Obi, in a post on his X (former Twitter) account, said the country has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy.

He, therefore, called on all citizens to rise up and work together to build and deepen democratic culture in the country.

He also urged Nigerians to remain committed to nurturing and reinforcing the tenets of democracy in the country.

"On this year's celebration of International Democracy Day, we must remind ourselves of the need to work together to build and deepen our nation's democracy. As witnessed in the country today, the mindless erosion of the very ideals and tenets on which Nigeria's democracy was built, if not checked, will only push the nation deeper into lawlessness," Obi's statement partly read.

He identified the factors militating against the development of Nigeria's democracy to include endemic corruption and disrespect for the rule of law.

“The current trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disrespect for the rule of law, and transactional politics which cuts across the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government, have continued to conflict with our nation’s enforcement of democracy.

“Consequently, our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy. Gradually, we are losing one of the biggest intangible assets that makes a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law.

“I call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy. Once again, I restate my commitment to a new and truly democratic Nigeria. I am in this struggle solely for the betterment of our society.

“My vision of a new and truly democratic Nigeria is borne out of the deep conviction that Nigeria if given good leadership as I offer to give, will be beneficial to every Nigerian. We must not give up on our nation because a new and truly democratic Nigeria is POssible," he wrote.

