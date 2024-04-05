ADVERTISEMENT
Niger deputy Governor visits Madaka after bandit attack, vows to end insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor assured that the government is determined to end insecurity in all parts of the state.

Niger’s deputy governor, Yakubu Garba [The Voice Newspaper]
More than 20 persons were killed injured or kidnapped in the attack. Garba assured the people of the government’s determination to end insecurity in all parts of the state.

He spoke with displaced persons taking refuge at the local government secretariat and engaged with the traditional leaders, vigilante groups, youths and women groups in Madaka, Kagara, and Tegina communities.

The deputy governor also toured security formations coordinating the tactical warfare against terrorism in the council area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

