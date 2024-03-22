ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said that members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria had made so much sacrifice for the country.

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender [Punch Newspapers]
Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The call is contained in a statement by the President and General Secretary of the group, Augusta Wariboko and Dr Agnes Tari, on Friday in Abuja.

They also called on people in Okuama and the environs to cooperate with and give security agencies the necessary information to effect the arrest of the culprits. The group said that members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria had made so much sacrifice for the country, adding that they did not deserve such wickedness.

They described the killing as unacceptable and capable of truncating the peace in the region. The women's group said the military had played a pivotal role in building peace in the region, especially using a Non-kinetic approach, saying the killing must be condemned in all ramifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also declared their support for the ongoing efforts to capture the leader of the militant group and his members responsible for the heinous crime.

We support the investigation ordered by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa, to get to the root of the problem.

“It is important the culprits surrender to the military authorities immediately.

“We urge residents of Okuama and its environs to pass on useful information to the security agencies.

“We, women in the Niger Delta are vehemently against the atrocious conduct of the militant group. What has happened doesn’t represent the people of the Niger Delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are totally in support of what Gen. Musa and his troops are doing, especially in tackling oil theft,” the group added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers

Alia suspends mining to boost residents' well-being, increase revenue

Alia suspends mining to boost residents' well-being, increase revenue

Tinubu speaks on budget padding allegation by suspended Senator Ningi

Tinubu speaks on budget padding allegation by suspended Senator Ningi

President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Nigerian youths are gifted, Tinubu seeks win-win collaboration with Meta

Nigerian youths are gifted, Tinubu seeks win-win collaboration with Meta

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)

Fashola advises Sanwo-Olu to ease Lagosians' hardships by reducing taxes