Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

The call is contained in a statement by the President and General Secretary of the group, Augusta Wariboko and Dr Agnes Tari, on Friday in Abuja.

They also called on people in Okuama and the environs to cooperate with and give security agencies the necessary information to effect the arrest of the culprits. The group said that members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria had made so much sacrifice for the country, adding that they did not deserve such wickedness.

They described the killing as unacceptable and capable of truncating the peace in the region. The women's group said the military had played a pivotal role in building peace in the region, especially using a Non-kinetic approach, saying the killing must be condemned in all ramifications.

They also declared their support for the ongoing efforts to capture the leader of the militant group and his members responsible for the heinous crime.

“We support the investigation ordered by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa, to get to the root of the problem.

“It is important the culprits surrender to the military authorities immediately.

“We urge residents of Okuama and its environs to pass on useful information to the security agencies.

“We, women in the Niger Delta are vehemently against the atrocious conduct of the militant group. What has happened doesn’t represent the people of the Niger Delta.

