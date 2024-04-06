FG gives Discos April 11 deadline to refund customers wrongly billed new tariff

This was contained in a document signed by Abba Terab, the DGM, Market Competition and Rates for the commission and made available on Saturday in Lagos.

The refund, NERC said, should be through energy tokens no later than April 11, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by April 12.

It also directed all Electricity Distribution Companies to provide as much clarity as possible to all affected customers.

"The DisCos are hereby directed to implement the following updates;

1. All DisCos shall ensure that only the newly approved Band A feeders listed in their April 2024 supplementary orders are maintained as Band A for vending to prepaid customers and billing for postpaid customers on their networks.

2. All DisCos are required to immediately post on their websites the schedule of approved Band A feeders that have been affected by the rate review.

3. All DisCos shall set up a portal by 10th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers.

4. All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday 11th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12th April 2024.

