RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New Naira notes: CBN has my backing - Buhari

Ima Elijah

Since the announcement, Naira has moved from N770 to N795 in the parallel market (black market) against dollar.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Godwin Emefiele at the 4th Meeting of the Presidential Task Force on ECOWAS single currency in Niamey Niger Republic
President Muhammadu Buhari and Godwin Emefiele at the 4th Meeting of the Presidential Task Force on ECOWAS single currency in Niamey Niger Republic

Read Also

Buhari, according to a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the CBN’s decision had his support.

What Buhari said: Speaking in an Hausa language radio interview with journalists, Buhari said reasons given by the CBN for the change of banknotes convinced him that the economy stood to benefit in terms of reduction in inflation, currency counterfeiting, and excess cash in circulation.

The president said he did not consider the three months period announced for the change to the new notes as short.

“People with illicit money buried under the soil will have a challenge with this, but workers, businesses with legitimate incomes will face no difficulties at all,” the statement quoted Buhari as saying.

What happened: In what has been described as a move to tackle vote-buying and control the amount of money in circulation, the CBN announced the plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 bills last week.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed the apex bank’s decision to redesign the banknotes at a media briefing in Abuja, said the change was sequel to an approval by Buhari.

Emefiele said circulation of the new banknotes would commence on December 15. He said the development was also aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports, and the increased risk to financial stability as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant image problem for the central bank.

Emefiele said there was significant hoarding of naira notes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 80 per cent of the currency in circulation were outside the vaults of the commercial banks. He said as of September 2022, a total of N3.2 trillion was in circulation, of which N2.73 trillion was outside the vaults of the banks, describing the development as unacceptable.

What you should know: Since the announcement, Naira has moved from N770 to N795 in the parallel market (black market) against dollar.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

2023: I will end excesses of touts in Lagos – PDP guber candidate

2023: I will end excesses of touts in Lagos – PDP guber candidate

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

BREAKING: CBN to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes