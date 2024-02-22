ADVERTISEMENT
Negative attitude of Nigerians is causing suffering, says lawmaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker also urged the people of the state to continue to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities.

Daniel Ogazi, Nasarawa State House of Assembly [Leadership News]
Daniel Ogazi, Nasarawa State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

He also said negative attitudes among Nigerians contributed much to the unfortunate situation. Ogazi stated this while hosting his supporters from Lafia North Development Area on Wednesday in Lafia.

The legislator observed that the only way out of the present predicament of the country was for all and Sundry to restore the eroded value system of the country.

We should see unity as a binding force to change the narrative of the country,” he said.

Ogazi, who represents Kokona East Constituency at the assembly, appreciated the supporters for the visit and assured them of quality representation at the house at all times.

The lawmaker assured the constituents of his continued commitment to better their standard of living. He urged them and other people of the state to continue to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities.

The lawmaker used the opportunity to appeal to the people of Nasarawa State, especially farmers, to be considerate in fixing the prices of food items to avoid more hardships to residents.

Earlier, the Patron of the Ogazi Support Group and Overseer of Lafia North, Yahuza Adamu and Chairman of the Forum, Mohammed Nasiru, both said they were in the house to appreciate the lawmaker’s contributions to Shabu community in Lafia North.

The forum later presented an Ambassador of Peace award to the lawmaker for his efforts in stabilising the legislature.

