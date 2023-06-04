NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that two suspects, Ma’aruf Rabiu and Abubakar Mustapha were arrested on May 30 on Zaria-Kano Road in Kano State.

They were in possession of 260 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 39.4kg, he stated.

He added that another suspect, Auwal Ibrahim was nabbed with 38kg of Indian hemp on May 31 on Kaduna-Abuja Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also on May 31, a 35-year-old female suspect, Bilkisu Isiya, was arrested at Birnin Yero, Kaduna in possession of 5.6kg Indian hemp,’’ Babafemi stated.

He stated also that one Abubakar Usman and Adamu Yusuf were arrested at Bargu village in Shani Local Government Area of Borno on June 3 with 165 blocks of skunk weighing 140.7kg.

He added that their arrest was effected with the support of the military deep inside an insurgents’ environment.

“A female suspect, Hauwa Ibrahim, 25, was also nabbed in Bargu village with 6.4kg of skunk.

“Another suspect, Alhaji Abubakar, 27, was arrested at Njimtilo checkpoint, Borno with 4,200 ampoules of Pentazocine injection and different quantities of psychotropic D5 and exol-5 tablets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

“A 30-year-old suspect, Iroko Wasiu was arrested at a drug joint at Sabo Aba-Owolowo on Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway on May 30 and 31.2kg of cannabis was recovered from him.

“Two suspects, Deji Adelabu, 35, and Mutiu Salau, 37, were nabbed on May 31 in Sabo area on Oyo-Ogbomoso Road and at Awuro Dada area in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, respectively.