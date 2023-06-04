The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA added that their arrest was effected with the support of the military deep inside an insurgents’ environment.

Illicit drugs seized from suspects. [Facebook:NDLEA]
Illicit drugs seized from suspects. [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that two suspects, Ma’aruf Rabiu and Abubakar Mustapha were arrested on May 30 on Zaria-Kano Road in Kano State.

They were in possession of 260 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 39.4kg, he stated.

He added that another suspect, Auwal Ibrahim was nabbed with 38kg of Indian hemp on May 31 on Kaduna-Abuja Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also on May 31, a 35-year-old female suspect, Bilkisu Isiya, was arrested at Birnin Yero, Kaduna in possession of 5.6kg Indian hemp,’’ Babafemi stated.

He stated also that one Abubakar Usman and Adamu Yusuf were arrested at Bargu village in Shani Local Government Area of Borno on June 3 with 165 blocks of skunk weighing 140.7kg.

He added that their arrest was effected with the support of the military deep inside an insurgents’ environment.

“A female suspect, Hauwa Ibrahim, 25, was also nabbed in Bargu village with 6.4kg of skunk.

“Another suspect, Alhaji Abubakar, 27, was arrested at Njimtilo checkpoint, Borno with 4,200 ampoules of Pentazocine injection and different quantities of psychotropic D5 and exol-5 tablets.

ADVERTISEMENT
Illicit drugs seized from suspects. [Facebook:NDLEA]
Illicit drugs seized from suspects. [Facebook:NDLEA] Pulse Nigeria

“A 30-year-old suspect, Iroko Wasiu was arrested at a drug joint at Sabo Aba-Owolowo on Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway on May 30 and 31.2kg of cannabis was recovered from him.

“Two suspects, Deji Adelabu, 35, and Mutiu Salau, 37, were nabbed on May 31 in Sabo area on Oyo-Ogbomoso Road and at Awuro Dada area in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, respectively.

“They had a combined weight of 8kg Indian hemp on them,’’ Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

30 killed as armed men invade Sokoto community

30 killed as armed men invade Sokoto community

NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

Attack on Yahaya Bello’s convoy political, Natasha alleges

Attack on Yahaya Bello’s convoy political, Natasha alleges

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

Cleric admonishes Nigerians on post-election healing

Cleric admonishes Nigerians on post-election healing

Ohanaeze asks Igbo lawmakers to apply discretion in voting NASS leaders

Ohanaeze asks Igbo lawmakers to apply discretion in voting NASS leaders

You owe Jonathan, Obi, Okonjo-Iweala apology - Peterside tells 2012 subsidy removal critics

You owe Jonathan, Obi, Okonjo-Iweala apology - Peterside tells 2012 subsidy removal critics

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others