RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA chairman wants politicians, students tested for drugs

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Marwa says Nigerians must be able to completely trust their public officers.

NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa [Twitter/@ndlea_nigeria]
NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa [Twitter/@ndlea_nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, is insistent that politicians seeking public office and students seeking admission into higher institutions must be subjected to drug integrity tests.

Recommended articles

Since he was appointed in January 2021, Marwa has pushed for an all-out aggressive campaign against the consumption of illicit substances in the country.

He has also pleaded numerous times for Nigerians to buy into his vision to put an end to the drug trade in Nigeria.

While speaking at the 5th anniversary lecture of Presidential Diary Magazine on Tuesday, May 25, he repeated his old stance that politicians have to be tested for drugs before they can be allowed to run for public office.

The NDLEA boss said Nigerians must be able to completely trust their public officers with their welfare.

He said the same about students applying to higher institutions, and noted that there's a connection between drug abuse and the security challenges facing the country.

"We shall not relent in our objective of having a drug-free Nigeria.

"We have the conviction that if we can shut down the drug pipeline, cancel out the drug demand, and mop up the cache of illicit substances in out territory, the insecurity problem will be half solved," he said.

He appealed for the support of the public, and urged Nigerians not to be downcast by recent security challenges.

Marwa has in the past raised alarm that Nigeria has over 15 million drug users between the ages of 15 and 64.

He said last month that 2,050,765.33 kilogrammes of illicit drugs with a street value of N75 billion were seized in less than three months.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]