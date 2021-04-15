NDLEA seizes N75 billion worth of illegal drugs in 3 months

During a visit to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, April 15, the NDLEA boss said 2,050,765.33 kilogrammes of illicit drugs with a street value of N75 billion have been seized in less than three months.

A total of 2,175 drug traffickers were also arrested during the same period, as the NDLEA has stepped up its war against drugs.

Marwa expressed concern that Nigeria currently has 15 million drug users between the ages of 15 and 64.

He said the alarming rate of drug abuse in the country is also contributing significantly to the wave of insecurity troubling many parts of it.

To press home his point, he said the NDLEA arrested two traffickers from Niger Republic and Chad who confessed to supplying illicit drugs to bandits terrorising the northern region.

Marwa asked that the Ministry of Information collaborate with NDLEA to launch a nationwide sensitisation campaign to discourage consumption of illicit drugs.