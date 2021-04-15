RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes N75 billion worth of illegal drugs in 3 months

A total of 2,175 drug traffickers have also arrested in less than three months.

NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, is concerned about millions of drug users in the country [Twitter/@ndleanigeria]

The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, says operatives have seized drugs worth billions of naira since he assumed command in January 2021.

During a visit to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, April 15, the NDLEA boss said 2,050,765.33 kilogrammes of illicit drugs with a street value of N75 billion have been seized in less than three months.

A total of 2,175 drug traffickers were also arrested during the same period, as the NDLEA has stepped up its war against drugs.

Marwa expressed concern that Nigeria currently has 15 million drug users between the ages of 15 and 64.

He said the alarming rate of drug abuse in the country is also contributing significantly to the wave of insecurity troubling many parts of it.

To press home his point, he said the NDLEA arrested two traffickers from Niger Republic and Chad who confessed to supplying illicit drugs to bandits terrorising the northern region.

Marwa asked that the Ministry of Information collaborate with NDLEA to launch a nationwide sensitisation campaign to discourage consumption of illicit drugs.

In addition to accepting the offer to collaborate, Mohammed told Marwa that the NDLEA should also work with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and use its nationwide network of Integrity Clubs in secondary schools to reach young Nigerians.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

