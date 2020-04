The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 8 new coronavirus cases in Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna states.

The NCDC said 5 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 2 in Abuja and 1 in Kaduna.

Lagos has now recorded 120 cases, while Abuja and Kaduna have recorded 47 and 5 cases respectively.

As at 09:30 pm on Sunday, April 5, 2020, the NCDC has reported 232 confirmed cases with five deaths in Nigeria.

Thirty-three (33) recovered patients have also been discharged.