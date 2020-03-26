Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have jumped from 51 to 65 as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 14 new cases in Lagos and Abuja on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The NCDC said 12 out of the 14 new cases were confirmed in Lagos while the remaining two were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the agency, out of the 14 cases, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria and one is said to be a close contact of a confirmed case.

This brings total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 65, as at 7:35 pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

So far, only one death has been recorded.