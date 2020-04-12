The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five more cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC said two of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, two in Kwara and one in Katsina state.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Lagos to 176, while Kwara and Katsina state recorded their 4th and 5th cases respectively.

While announcing the new cases at 9:10 pm on Sunday, April 12, 2020, the NCDC said 323 cases of coronavirus with 10 deaths had been reported in Nigeria.

The centre also said 85 patients who have fully recovered from the disease have been discharged.