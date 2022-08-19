RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Ima Elijah

...the stations were owing the Commission N2.6 billion since 2015...

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)
National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

The Director-General of the NBC, Mallam Balarabe Shehu, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, August 19, 2022 said the development followed the failure of the media houses to renew their broadcast licences.

Why their licenses are being revoked: According to the DG, the stations were owing the Commission N2.6 billion since 2015.

The commission said, despite the publication, “some licensees are yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act."

The debtor-stations include: Africa Independent Television (AIT) and its sister radio station, Raypower FM; Silverbird Television, and 49 other stations across the country.

He also directed its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shut down of the operation of the stations within the next 24 hours.

“Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the…stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations.

“Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.”






What you should know: Earlier, in May 2022, he said the NBC published in the national dailies, the list of licensees that are indebted to the Commission, and granted them two weeks to renew their licenses and pay their debts or consider their licenses revoked, frequencies withdrawn and the withdrawn frequencies reassigned to others who are ready to abide by the necessary requirements.





