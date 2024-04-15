ADVERTISEMENT
National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

News Agency Of Nigeria

The TCN said that the affected section of the grid has been fully restored and stabilised.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, stated in Abuja that the fire caused a partial disturbance of the grid.

“At about 2:41 am, fire erupted at the Afam V 330kv bus bar coupler leading to the tripping of two units, Afam III and Afam VI.

“This resulted in a sudden generation loss of 25mw and 305mw respectively at the two units; destabilising the grid and causing a partial collapse.

“The affected section of the grid has been fully restored and stabilised,’’ she stated.

She explained that during the incident, the Ibom Power plant was isolated from the national grid and it supplied power to parts of Port Harcourt region, thereby minimising the effect of the system disturbance.

“TCN reaffirms its commitment to enhance the resilience and reliability of the national grid and pledges to continue investing in measures to strengthen the grid infrastructure,’’ Mbah assured.

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

